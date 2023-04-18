Trends :Solar Eclipse 2023 LiveKarnataka Election 2023 LIVERahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » Traditional Fishing Festival Unites Eight Villages in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

With plentiful rains this year, participants caught a variety of fish using nets like 'Thuri' and 'Kacha' while standing in knee-deep water

Reported By: Archana R

News18

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 22:49 IST

Sivaganga, India

Locals cooked their catch and offered it to their deity for a bountiful harvest and improved health in the years to come. (Image: News18)
The annual traditional fishing festival was celebrated in Vetriyur of Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu on April 16, bringing together residents from eight neighboring villages. Marking the beginning of summer, the festival promotes community cohesion and aims to boost agricultural productivity.

With plentiful rains this year, participants caught a variety of fish, including carp, jalebi, and viral fish, using nets like ‘Thuri’ and ‘Kacha’ while standing in knee-deep water.

Locals cooked their catch and offered it to their deity for a bountiful harvest and improved health in the years to come.

Open to all, the inclusive event fosters unity and cultural exchange.

first published: April 18, 2023, 22:22 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 22:49 IST
