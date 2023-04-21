Trends :Amritpal Singh LiveKarnataka Election LiveBengal ViolenceCovid NewsAmritpal Singh Arrest
Traditional Tamil Snack 'Manapparai Murukku' Finally Gets GI Tag

'Murukku' is very popular among travellers passing through Manapparai in Trichy City. The moderate-sized crunchy snack is made of a thick dough consisting of rice flour, urad dal, spices and salt

Reported By: Archana R

Edited By: Pragati Pal

Local18

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 21:48 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

The Manapparai Murukku Manufacturers, who represent almost 500 families working in Manapparai to produce Murukku, applied for the GI tag in 2014. (File Photo/News18 Tamil)
Although Tamil Nadu is a beautiful blend of different cultures and colourful traditions, traditional Tamil snacks like ‘Murukku’, ‘Seedai’, and ‘Adhirasam’ have a separate fan base. The town of Manapparai in the Trichy district is renowned for ‘Murukku’, which has received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag after almost a decade-long wait.

‘Murukku’ is very popular among travellers passing through Manapparai in Trichy City. The moderate-sized crunchy snack is made of a thick dough consisting of rice flour, urad dal, spices and salt and is double-fried for its flavourful crunch.

“Besides major festivals like Pongal and Diwali, Manapparai Murukku is also in demand on many other special occasions. People from foreign countries also visit the state to taste the traditional snack," a worker said.

Speaking to News18, Muthu, a seller of Murukku products, said, “We are happy to get a GI tag for Manapparai Murukku. Designation from Chennai’s GI Registry is a significant step in the right direction. We believe the GI tag has verified the special flavour and authenticity of Murukku. However, if we want to maintain the demand for this traditional snack in the market, we must modernize our manufacturing process. The Tamil Nadu government should provide necessary assistance in order to promote the cottage industry and the livelihood of the workers."

The Manapparai Murukku Manufacturers, who represent almost 500 families working in Manapparai to produce Murukku, applied for the GI tag in 2014. According to the manufacturers, the quantity of Murukkus that can be mechanically produced will go up to 4-5 tonnes every day, as opposed to 50 kilograms per day earlier. “However, since the shelf life is a major issue, we need to develop recipes that will help keep the snack fresh for at least a month, and advertise it extensively," added the manufacturers.

first published: April 21, 2023, 21:48 IST
last updated: April 21, 2023, 21:48 IST
