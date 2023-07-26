830 Challans, Rs 5.3 Lakh in Fines Daily for Speeding on Highways, Expressways in Delhi in 2022: MoRTH Data

The ministry of road transport and highways told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that at least 830 challans were issued and Rs 5.30 lakh collected daily, on an average, in 2022 for speeding on highways and expressways in Delhi. In all, 3.02 lakh challans were issued and Rs 19.22 crore collected in fines for the traffic violation across the national capital.

The data shows that in 2020, when the Covid lockdown was imposed, Delhi reported the highest challans and fine collection in the last five years. That year, 9.65 lakh challans were issued and Rs 93.26 crore collected in fines.

Advertisement

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari was responding to AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney’s questions when he shared the data, which shows that in the last five-year period starting 2018, 22.25 lakh challans were issued on highways and expressways across the national capital and Rs 147.28 crore collected in fines.

The data, also analysed by News18, shows that the number of challans issued in 2022 was the lowest since 2019.

High number of unpaid challans

Advertisement

While reporting a decline, the number of unpaid challans for speeding on highways and expressways is still quite high in Delhi. The ministry data shows the pending penalty amount to be collected was Rs 549.96 crore in 2022; Rs 652.37 crore in 2021; and Rs 934.63 crore in 2020. In 2018, the pending amount was only Rs 45.72 lakh, which increased to Rs 23 crore in 2019.

Advertisement

The year 2018 was best in terms of numbers, and only 2,211 challans were issued. Explaining the drastic increase in numbers, a ministry official said with better implementation of traffic rules and use of technology, authorities are able to detect many more violations on the road.

“Now, cameras are being used and the speed is monitored through these; so, we are better able to spot offenders," said the official on condition of anonymity.