Train Accident: Govt Says Status of 8 Tamil Nadu People Unknown

Narakanigopi (34), Karthik (19), Raghunath (21), Meena (66), A Jagadeesan (47), Kamal (26), Kalpana (19) and Arun (21) were the eight persons with whom contact could not be established

PTI

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 14:33 IST

Chennai, India

Rescue operation underway following an accident involving the Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train, in Balasore district of Odisha on June 3, 2023. (PTI)
Of the 127 people hailing from Tamil Nadu who had reserved tickets in Coromandel Express, contact could not be established with eight people and the rest were safe, the state government said on Sunday. As per information received so far on the train accident, no person from Tamil Nadu was killed or injured warranting treatment.

Based on the information on passengers provided by the Southern Railway, a list of 127 TN people –who had furnished residential addresses in Tamil Nadu and those who had Tamil names– was prepared. They had reserved tickets on the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) got in touch them and 119 were safe and eight others could not be contacted as their contact details including mobile numbers were unavailable, an official release said. Of the eight persons, two were women and six men and relatives or friends who had information on them may convey it to the SEOC. Toll free number is 1070 and 9445869843 is the mobile number.

Narakanigopi (34), Karthik (19), Raghunath (21), Meena (66), A Jagadeesan (47), Kamal (26), Kalpana (19) and Arun (21) were the eight persons with whom contact could not be established.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 04, 2023, 14:33 IST
    last updated: June 04, 2023, 14:33 IST
    Read More