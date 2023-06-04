Odisha Train Accident: CBI to Probe Crash, Announces Railways Min Vaishnaw; Both Affected Lines Declared Fit, Movement Begins

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath & Sumedha Kirti
Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 06:57 IST
Odisha (Orissa), India
Odisha Train Accident: The Railway Board has recommended the investigation into the train accident in Odisha to be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday announced. Read More
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday assured that the government is committed to swiftly reuniting missing individuals in the Odisha train crash with their families, ANI reported.
Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena on Sunday said his government has no intention to hide the deaths in the Balasore train crash and the entire rescue operation was being conducted in full public view.
“Media persons are very much present at the accident site since the beginning. Everything is being done in the presence of cameras," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Union Railways Minister announced that up-line train movement has resumed two days after the triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore that claimed 275 lives.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the restoration of the tracks in Balasore and said, “Both tracks have been restored. Within 51 hours the train movement has been normalised. Train movement will begin from now."
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweets a video of the restored tracks.
Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, Chief Public Relations Officer of Southeastern Railway, provided an update on the Balasore train accident, stating, “The downline track is ready, while major damages occurred in the upline track. We are expecting restoration in the next few hours. Simultaneously, investigations will be conducted. The railway team is working tirelessly." Later, officials confirmed that the upline has also been declared fit, and movement is expected to resume shortly.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the hospital at Cuttack and took stock of the treatment provided to the injured passengers in the Coromandel train accident.
The government in a statement said, 170 deceased individuals from the train accident at Bahanaga Bazar near Balasore have been placed in the following hospitals:
AIIMS, Bhubaneswar
AMRI, Bhubaneswar
SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar
Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar
KIMS Hospital, Bhubaneswar
Hi-Tech Hospital, Bhubaneswar
For information and identification of the unidentified bodies, you can visit the website of the State Government at “www.bmc.gov.in". The Railways helpline numbers are:
Bhubaneswar: 0674 - 2534027
Cuttack: 8455889917
Khurda Road: 0674 - 2492245 & 8455887999
State Government: 1929
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said the Odisha train accident was a total failure of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “There is no doubt that the accident took place due to sheer negligence of the railways. They are not bothered about the safety of the passengers. It is quite surprising that even after such a major accident, nobody in the government has taken any responsibility," he said.
Officials at the site of the train accident in Odisha’s Balasore told PTI that till the overhead electric cable is repaired, only diesel locomotives can be run and it may take another three days before electric trains can ply.
Following the Odisha train accident, a total of 123 trains have been cancelled, 56 trains have been diverted, and 10 trains have been short terminated, according to reports.
According to Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Odisha train accident did not affect people from Tamil Nadu. Out of the eight individuals who were initially unaccounted for, two have been located and confirmed to be safe. Udhayanidhi, who visited Odisha along with Transport Minister SS Sivasankar to coordinate rescue efforts, stated that they inspected hospitals, the mortuary, and a call centre established for rescue operations. He held discussions with Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena and other officials and said that no individuals from Tamil Nadu were hospitalised, and there were no inquiries from Tamil Nadu passengers at the Odisha call centre.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim of the Centre avoiding responsibility over the Odisha train accident. “Who is running away from accountability? Our Union Ministers were present on accident spot &doing their duties. Rahul Gandhi goes abroad &defames India. Whose organising your programs in US. For them (Cong), family is everything, country is nothing," he said.
Chotu Sardar, an 18-year-old aspiring to build a house for his family, tragically lost his life in the train crash in Balasore, Odisha. Chotu, accompanied by his father who worked as a construction worker, had journeyed to Kerala in search of employment. The devastating news of Chotu’s demise left his father, Suklal, grief-stricken. Suklal, a seasoned mason, had taken his son along for the first time, aiming to train him in the trade and provide a better life for their family. Among the 10 individuals from their village traveling on the ill-fated Coromandel Express, their hopes were shattered by the triple train crash.
Amidst the wreckage of a mangled coach of the Coromandel Express at the site of the tragic train crash in Odisha’s Balasore district, scattered sheets of paper with love poems written in Bengali which were found on the tracks went viral on social media. Rescuers carefully sifted through the belongings of the victims, less than 48 hours after the devastating incident, which has been regarded as one of the worst in Indian railway history. The identity of the passenger who penned these poems on torn pages of a diary, featuring sketches of elephants, fish, and the sun on the other side, remains unknown. One of the handwritten poems read, “Alpo alpo megh theke halka bristi hoy, chotto chotto golpo theke bhalobasa sristi hoy" (scattered clouds lead to light rains, while love blossoms from the little tales we hear).
“Mamata Banerjee’s rise in politics has been over dead bodies… From Singur to post poll violence of 2021, all she has done is - indulged in dirty politics of death and destruction," BJP Spokesperson Amit Malviya said in response to the TMC supremo’s criticism regarding the Odisha train accident. “She is clearly frustrated after the Railways Minister thwarted her attempts to inflate casualty numbers (in Balasore), that too in full media glare (she had no business addressing the media when rescue operation was on besides being wrong on facts on multiple counts), prompting her to rake up the tragic train burning in Godhra, at a time when GoI is focused on providing relief and bringing things back on track. But then that is Mamata Banerjee - petty and petulant," he said.
Drone camera footage shows the restoration work underway at the train accident site in Odisha’s Balasore.
Drone camera footage shows the restoration work underway at the train accident site in Odisha’s Balasore.
Indian Cricketer Virender Sehwag in a tweet announced free education to the children of victims in the Odisha train tragedy. “In this hour of grief, the least I can do is to take care of education of children of those who lost their life in this tragic accident. I offer such children free education at Sehwag International School’s boarding facility," he said.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for “the phone call expressing his support and sympathy on the Odisha railway accident. Such sentiments are deeply valued at this difficult time."
Considering the nature of the accident, the prevailing circumstances, and the administrative inputs, the Railway Board has recommended that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Rescue operations have been completed, and restoration work is currently underway. The track-related tasks have been completed, and we are currently focusing on the overhead wiring work. The injured passengers are receiving treatment at hospitals."
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the Railway Board has recommended the investigation into the Odisha Train Accident to be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised concerns about the Odisha train accident and demanded a thorough probe. “When yesterday he (the Railways Minister) was present with me, and I mentioned the anti-collision device, why didn’t he respond? ‘Dal mein kuch kaala hai’ (There’s something fishy going on). We want the truth to be revealed," she said at a press conference.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Centre over its response to the Odisha train accident and raked up the train burning incident in Gujarat’s Godhra in 2002. “Those who (BJP led Central govt) can change history, can change any number. Instead of standing with people, they’re abusing me, Nitishji, Laluji…How did a fire break out in a running train in Godhra (in 2002)?… So many people died, they should have atleast sought an apology", she said.
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres is deeply saddened by the loss of life and injury in a train accident near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district of Odisha, UN Spokesperson said.
Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board, Jaya Verma Sinha said that the direction, route and green signal were set for the Coromandel Express on Friday night at Odisha’s Balasore. “Green signal means that in every way the driver knows that his path ahead is clear and he can go forward with his permitted maximum speed. The permitted speed at this section was 130 kmph and he was running his train at 128 kmph which we have confirmed from loco logs," she said. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express train was running at a speed of 126 kmph ahead of the incident. “In both the trains there was no question of over-speeding. Preliminary finding has found that there is a signalling issue," she added.
According to a preliminary report obtained by PTI, it was revealed that the Coromandel Express had entered the loop line at the station where an iron ore-laden goods train was parked, leading to the tragic accident. The report also indicated the possibility of tampering, stating that the signal had been manipulated. The report explained the significance of the signal and the interlocking system in coordinating train operations.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will address a Press Conference at Rail Sadan at 6:30 pm today on the Odisha train accident.
The NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) questioned why the recommendations proposed in the 2022 report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to prevent train accidents were not implemented by the central government. They further raised the question of whether this failure to adhere to the suggestions was not sufficient cause for Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to resign following the tragic train incident in Odisha. The NCP also accused the railway ministry and the minister of disregarding the CAG report, which had highlighted various deficiencies that indicated the likelihood of train accidents. According to the party, these concerns were not taken seriously by the ministry, resulting in the tragic incident in Odisha.
The petitions further said that the panel should consist of technical members to analyse and review the current risk and safety parameters in the railway system and suggest Systematic Safety modifications for strengthening railway safety mechanism and submit its report to the apex court.
Before a media briefing by the Railways at 1 pm, Congress held a press conference and slammed the government over Coromandel Express derailment. “The government is not even sensitive towards the dead. We all have seen those videos as to how the bodies were being transported,” Pawan Khera said.
The Congress leader also took the opportunity to attack PM Modi for selling Air India. “Had it been with the government, planes could have flown at the earliest to help those stranded after the triple-train crash,” he said. Khera added that air fares need to be checked as it is “concerning if prices of air tickets are increasing on the affected routes”.
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the relief work a few hours ago and said that the Odisha accident happened due to a change in electronic interlocking. “Right now our focus is on restoration,” he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Vaishnaw and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and took stock of the situation.
All 21 derailed coaches of Coromandel Express, Yesvantpur-Howrah Express and the goods train are now being cleared from Balasore railway tracks. Officials said that three goods wagons and locomotive grounding work is on, while track lining and OHE work is going on in parallel.
As several leaders across the world condoled the tragic incident, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar expressed his gratitude to them. “Deeply grateful to global partners for their messages of sympathy on the railway accident in Odisha. Their solidarity at this time of grief is a source of strength.”
US President Joe Biden is the latest leader to express his grief. Biden on Saturday said he is heartbroken by the tragic news of a train crash in India that has killed over 280 people.
The crash in Odisha’s Balasore district involving three trains is one of the worst rail accidents in India in nearly three decades. At least 294 people are dead and over 1,100 injured.
“(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in India. Our prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident,” Biden said in a statement.
The mishap is being considered one of the deadliest accidents in India’s history post independence. Last time such a horrific accident took place was on 20 August, 1995 when Purushottam Express collided with the stationary Kalindi Express near Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. The official death toll was 305. However, unofficial reports claim that nearly 395 were killed.
India recorded its worst train accident on June 6, 1981 in Bihar. A train fell into the Bagmati river while crossing a bridge, killing more than 750 people.
The Coromandel Express has derailed three times so far – 2002, 2009 and 2023. But no lessons seemed to have been learnt by the Indian Railways from the first two mishaps. All three accidents took place on a Friday, all three trains were bound for Chennai and two of these occurred in Odisha. There were no deaths in the accident in 2002 but the 2019 accident saw the death of 16 people. In both cases hundreds were injured.
According to a report in an online publication, the goods train was diverted to a loop line, where it stood waiting for the Coromandel Express to pass along the main line.
After that diversion, the switch blades are supposed to move the track back, to let any new train approaching the station continue on the main track itself, The Federal stated.
It further said that when the green signal for the oncoming train is engaged, a parallel locking system is supposed to ensure that the points have been reversed to let the train run on the main track.
This system, the report said, failed when the Coromandel train came in at speed. It did receive the green signal, but the points had not moved back from diverting the train to the loop line, and the Coromandel Express ran full tilt on to the goods train on the loop line, The Federal report claimed.
Sources in the central government, however, told News18 that derailment of Coromandel Express train caused the horrific accident in Balasore. “It was the Coromandel train that derailed and impacted remaining two trains — a goods train and Yesvantpur Express. The culprit train was one and rest are fait accompli,” government sources said, adding that prima facie no case of sabotage has been found.