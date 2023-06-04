Odisha Train Accident: CBI to Probe Crash, Announces Railways Min Vaishnaw; Both Affected Lines Declared Fit, Movement Begins

“Considering the nature of the accident, the prevailing circumstances, and the administrative inputs, the Railway Board has recommended that the case be handed over to the CBI for further investigation,” he said. A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an expert commission, headed by a retired judge of the top court, to probe the horrific Balasore accident. Meanwhile, the railway minister informed that the down mail line was restored at 12:05 hours today. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited a hospital in Bhubaneswar and interacted with a passenger injured in the Odisha triple train accident. A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cornered the BJP government at Centre over Kavach, anti-collision system work, which she claimed could have averted the tragic accident, she said, “Central govt has done nothing for railways. When I was the railway minister, I installed anti collision devices.”

The petitions further said that the panel should consist of technical members to analyse and review the current risk and safety parameters in the railway system and suggest Systematic Safety modifications for strengthening railway safety mechanism and submit its report to the apex court.

Before a media briefing by the Railways at 1 pm, Congress held a press conference and slammed the government over Coromandel Express derailment. “The government is not even sensitive towards the dead. We all have seen those videos as to how the bodies were being transported,” Pawan Khera said.

The Congress leader also took the opportunity to attack PM Modi for selling Air India. “Had it been with the government, planes could have flown at the earliest to help those stranded after the triple-train crash,” he said. Khera added that air fares need to be checked as it is “concerning if prices of air tickets are increasing on the affected routes”.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the relief work a few hours ago and said that the Odisha accident happened due to a change in electronic interlocking. “Right now our focus is on restoration,” he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Vaishnaw and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and took stock of the situation.

All 21 derailed coaches of Coromandel Express, Yesvantpur-Howrah Express and the goods train are now being cleared from Balasore railway tracks. Officials said that three goods wagons and locomotive grounding work is on, while track lining and OHE work is going on in parallel.

As several leaders across the world condoled the tragic incident, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar expressed his gratitude to them. “Deeply grateful to global partners for their messages of sympathy on the railway accident in Odisha. Their solidarity at this time of grief is a source of strength.”

US President Joe Biden is the latest leader to express his grief. Biden on Saturday said he is heartbroken by the tragic news of a train crash in India that has killed over 280 people.

The crash in Odisha’s Balasore district involving three trains is one of the worst rail accidents in India in nearly three decades. At least 294 people are dead and over 1,100 injured.

“(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in India. Our prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident,” Biden said in a statement.

Deadliest Train Accident in India

The mishap is being considered one of the deadliest accidents in India’s history post independence. Last time such a horrific accident took place was on 20 August, 1995 when Purushottam Express collided with the stationary Kalindi Express near Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. The official death toll was 305. However, unofficial reports claim that nearly 395 were killed.

India recorded its worst train accident on June 6, 1981 in Bihar. A train fell into the Bagmati river while crossing a bridge, killing more than 750 people.

Coromandel Express Accident History

The Coromandel Express has derailed three times so far – 2002, 2009 and 2023. But no lessons seemed to have been learnt by the Indian Railways from the first two mishaps. All three accidents took place on a Friday, all three trains were bound for Chennai and two of these occurred in Odisha. There were no deaths in the accident in 2002 but the 2019 accident saw the death of 16 people. In both cases hundreds were injured.

How Did the Accident Happen in Odisha

According to a report in an online publication, the goods train was diverted to a loop line, where it stood waiting for the Coromandel Express to pass along the main line.

After that diversion, the switch blades are supposed to move the track back, to let any new train approaching the station continue on the main track itself, The Federal stated.

It further said that when the green signal for the oncoming train is engaged, a parallel locking system is supposed to ensure that the points have been reversed to let the train run on the main track.

This system, the report said, failed when the Coromandel train came in at speed. It did receive the green signal, but the points had not moved back from diverting the train to the loop line, and the Coromandel Express ran full tilt on to the goods train on the loop line, The Federal report claimed.

Sources in the central government, however, told News18 that derailment of Coromandel Express train caused the horrific accident in Balasore. “It was the Coromandel train that derailed and impacted remaining two trains — a goods train and Yesvantpur Express. The culprit train was one and rest are fait accompli,” government sources said, adding that prima facie no case of sabotage has been found.