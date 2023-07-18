‘Train Delayed, No GRP or Pantry Staff’: Allahabad HC Judge Seeks Explanation from Rlys | Exclusive

Facing inconvenience during his train journey from New Delhi to Prayagraj on July 8, Allahabad High Court judge Justice Gautam Chowdhary has sought an explanation from the railways.

CNN-News18 has exclusively accessed a copy of the letter sent by the Allahabad HC registrar on behalf of the sitting Justice to the Railways General Manager on the incident.

The judge was travelling with his spouse on train 12802 Purushottam Express in the first AC Coach (on PNR: 246-4082004 & H.O.R No. 639/2023.

It states: “It is to inform your good-self that recently Hon’ble Dr. Justice Gautam Chowdhary, Judge, Allahabad High Court, faced inconvenience during the train journey of His Lordship from New Delhi to Prayagraj."

Advertisement

“The train was late by more than three hours. In spite of repeated intimation to the T.T.E. no G.R.P personnel were found in the coach to meet the requirements as desired by His Lordship. Further, no Pantry Car workers attended His Lordship for providing refreshments despite repeated calls. Moreover, when the call was made to the Pantry Car Manager Mr. Raj Tripathi, the call was not picked up," reads the letter.

It states that the incident caused “great inconvenience and displeasure to His Lordship".