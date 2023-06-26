Trends :Uniform Civil CodeMumbai RainsDelhi Robbery CasesVersova–Bandra Sea LinkHubballi Pillar Collapse
Home » India » Train Runs Over Two Teens Taking Selfies on Railway Bridge in U'khand

Train Runs Over Two Teens Taking Selfies on Railway Bridge in U'khand

Siddharth Saini (19) and 16-year-old Shivam Saini were knocked down by the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express when they were taking selfies on the Dosni railway bridge

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 19:54 IST

Dehradun, India

The pair died on the spot, the police said.(Representative Image)
Two teenagers were run over by a train while they were taking selfies on a railway bridge in the Roorkee town of Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district. The accident occurred on Saturday evening, Laksar police station in-charge Mamta Gola said on Monday.

    • Siddharth Saini (19) and 16-year-old Shivam Saini were knocked down by the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express when they were taking selfies on the Dosni railway bridge, she said. The pair died on the spot, the police said.

    They had come to Laksar from their village with their families to perform a religious ritual on the banks of the Solani river, Gola said. Unaware that the Delhi-bound train was speeding towards them, the teenagers climbed the railway bridge across the river to take selfies, the police officer said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 26, 2023, 19:54 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 19:54 IST
