Trained Only in Crowd Control, RAF Struggling with Manipur Deployment, Writes to State Police

With Manipur in the grip of violence for two months now and even civilians said to be equipped with sophisticated weapons, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) has raised concerns over deployment in the north-eastern state.

The RAF, a specialised force under the CRPF to handle riots, was deployed in Manipur on May 4 after violence broke out in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, more than 100 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured in spiralling violence.

In a letter to the Manipur DGP and other concerned officers, the Operations branch of the CRPF has said that RAF battalions have been raised and trained to be deployed in crowd control situations not in counter-insurgency operations or conflicts where the crowds can return fire.

“It is stated that 10 RAF companies have been deployed in Manipur on directions of the MHA since May 4, 2023. It is well known that RAF Battalions have been raised to deal with situations of crowd control, and for defusing law and order instances having communal overtones," the letter says.

“As per the RAF SOP, they are accordingly trained, equipped and tasked. With only 24 personnel in an RAF team, four are authorised to carry fire arms; non-lethal munitions are their primary source of defusing a crisis. They are, therefore, not programmed to be involved in counter-insurgency operations, or in any other situation where there is likelihood of firearms getting unleashed," it adds.

Explaining the situation in Manipur, it said even civilians are armed with sophisticated weapons. “Meanwhile, the ongoing state of affairs in Manipur is altogether of different dimension. As is reported, not only the hostile elements, but even the civilians are equipped with sophisticated weaponry in large proportion."

The letter also sounds caution that in case firing breaks out, the RAF, with non-lethal munitions, is on “compromised turf".

“On the other hand, RAF troops with non-lethal munitions, non-bullet proof protective gears and with orientation to attract a close proximity, stand on a compromised turf, if an exchange of fire breaks out. Various instances concerning the RAF deployment have been reported, wherein the mob was highly agitated and violent. However, the situation was somehow managed from escalating further," the CRPF Operations branch letter says.

It also raises concerns over the deployment of the RAF in AFPSA-affected pockets, saying it is beyond the force’s mandate.