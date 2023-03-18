In a tragic incident, a trainee pilot was killed after the plane she was in crashed in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district. According to officials, another pilot who was an instructor is missing.

Reports suggest that the plane crashed near the Bhakkutola hills under the Kirnapur police station area limits.

ATC Gondia confirmed that Rukashanka, a trainee pilot died and her body was recovered. Officials said a search was on to locate the other pilot - Mohit who was also onboard the trainer aircraft.

As per the preliminary information, the trainer aircraft had taken off from the Birsi airport in Gondia district of Maharashtra bordering Balaghat, a police officer told PTI.

(With PTI Inputs)

