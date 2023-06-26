Trends :Uniform Civil CodeMumbai RainsDelhi Robbery CasesVersova–Bandra Sea LinkHubballi Pillar Collapse
Home » India » 'Travelling Abroad A Valuable Fundamental Right': Delhi Court Allows Bizman to Attend Son’s Graduation Ceremony

'Travelling Abroad A Valuable Fundamental Right': Delhi Court Allows Bizman to Attend Son’s Graduation Ceremony

The court allowed Raman Sethi to travel to the US from June 12 to June 30 and directed him not to tamper with the evidence or try to influence the witnesses in any manner

Advertisement

Reported By: Sukriti Mishra

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

LawBeat

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 15:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Justice Dipankar Datta also recalled some instances where he believed he could have worked harder as the Chief Justice.(Representational Image/File)
Justice Dipankar Datta also recalled some instances where he believed he could have worked harder as the Chief Justice.(Representational Image/File)

A Delhi Court recently observed that the right to travel abroad is a valuable fundamental right and can be curtailed only under exceptional circumstances.

While allowing a businessman accused in an alleged Rs 135 crore bank loan fraud, to travel to the US to attend the graduation ceremony of his son, Special Judge Anil Antil of Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, said, “The right to travel abroad is a valuable fundamental right and can be curtailed only under exceptional circumstances, and merely because a case is pending against him before a court of law does not dis-entitle him to enjoy his fundamental right to travel as per his desire…..the present application is allowed."

The court allowed Raman Sethi to travel to the US from June 12 to June 30 and directed him not to tamper with the evidence or try to influence the witnesses in any manner.

Advertisement

The judge in its June 9 order also noted that the accused had travelled to the UAE from May 6, 2023 to May 12, 2023 and returned successfully.

In the application to travel abroad, the applicant had submitted that a Look out circular (LOC) was issued against him by the CBI, even though “he and his family members were a whistle blower in the present case".

top videos
  • Kiara Advani Leaves Internet Green With Envy In Her Monsoon Look For SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions
  • Kusha Kapila Trends After Divorce Announcement From Husband | All About The Social Media Star
  • Salman Khan Gets Death Threat From Goldy Brar, Who's Behind Sidhu Moosewala's Murder-EXPLAINED
  • Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's SatyaPrem Ki Katha Generates Buzz Ahead Of Release | Will It Work?
  • Katrina, Vicky On A Vacation In NYC | Tamannaah Overwhelmed By Fan Love | Game Over For Adipurush

    • The case was filed on a complaint by the Union of India against a company, PCL Oil & Solvents Ltd, and its Directors/Guarantors for defaulting on payment of loan amount. The CBI had alleged that the accused company and some unknown persons including the public servants had defrauded a group of banks led by Union Bank of India and obtained significant loans totalling Rs 135.5 crore between 2012 and 2020.

    The CBI also claimed that the company had purposefully and knowingly falsified its books of accounts in order to syphon off and misappropriate the said funds. The agency opposed Sethi’s travel abroad application and argued that the investigation is at preliminary stage and if the permission at this stage is granted, there is every possibility that he may flee from country and his probability of not returning to India cannot be ruled out.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukriti MishraSukriti Mishra, a Lawbeat correspondent, graduated in 2022 and worked as a train...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 26, 2023, 15:11 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 15:31 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App