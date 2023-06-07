Trends :Mumbai MurderMira Road Murder CaseDiabetes & ObesityOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » Tribal Panel's Notice to Kerala Govt on Alleged Illegal Sale of Protected Land

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 15:09 IST

New Delhi, India

The commission said it has decided to inquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution (Image/ Reuters)
The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued a notice to the Kerala chief secretary and its forest department, asking them to submit facts relating to the alleged illegal sale of protected land at Attappady in Palakkad district.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a news report, the commission said it has decided to inquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution.

“You are hereby directed to submit the facts and information on the action taken on the allegations within three days of receipt of this notice," the NCST said.

    • The news report published on July 1, 2022, talks about immigrant businessmen from Tamil Nadu and other parts of Kerala illegally purchasing land belonging to members of the Irula tribal community at Attappady in the state’s Palakkad district.

    The tribal people of the area have alleged that these immigrants fabricated documents with the help of some government officials to prove land ownership.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 07, 2023, 14:55 IST
