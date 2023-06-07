Tribal Panel's Notice to Kerala Govt on Alleged Illegal Sale of Protected Land

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued a notice to the Kerala chief secretary and its forest department, asking them to submit facts relating to the alleged illegal sale of protected land at Attappady in Palakkad district.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a news report, the commission said it has decided to inquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution.

“You are hereby directed to submit the facts and information on the action taken on the allegations within three days of receipt of this notice," the NCST said.