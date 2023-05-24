Trip Down Memory Lane: From Nehru's Speeches to Vajpayee's Poetic Symphony, Old Parliament Building Has Seen It All

For nearly a century, the esteemed Parliament building has stood as a witness to India’s remarkable journey, from the initial steps towards self-rule to the glorious attainment of Independence, and the subsequent development of the nation into a nuclear power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28.

Throughout this transformative narrative, the hallowed chambers of Parliament have echoed with the resounding speeches and remarkable oratory of India’s visionary leaders. The heartfelt words of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, the steadfast resolve of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the eloquence of Indira Gandhi, the poetic brilliance of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and the powerful articulation of Narendra Modi have reverberated within these historic walls, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s collective memory.

The construction of the Parliament House building commenced in 1921 and was completed in 1927. The foundation stone was laid by Prince Arthur, the Duke of Connaught in 1921 and was inaugurated on January 18, 1927.

First Documented Speech in Parliament in 1927

In its first documented speech inside the Parliament, addressing the first session of the third legislative assembly on January 24, 1927, Lord Irwin, the Viceroy at the time, remarked, “Today, you gather for the first time in your new and permanent home in Delhi."

“In this chamber, the assembly has been provided with a setting worthy of its dignity and importance, and I can pay its designer no higher compliment than by expressing the wish with that the temper, in which the public affairs of India will be here conducted, may reflect the harmony of his conception," he said.

Greater Participation of Indians in Colonial Govt

The third legislative assembly comprised notable individuals such as Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pandit Motilal Nehru, Lala Lajpat Rai, C S Ranga Iyer, Madheo Srihari Aney, Vithalbhai Patel, and many more.

The Government of India Act in 1919 marked a significant shift as the British administration began granting increased opportunities for Indian participation in governance, paving the way for a more inclusive government structure.

Central Assembly Bombing by Bhagat Singh, Batukeshwar Dutt

In a subsequent incident, two years later, revolutionaries Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt boldly threw bombs from the public gallery into the Assembly chamber. This act of defiance occurred after the House had already passed the contentious Trade Disputes Bill, making a powerful statement against the prevailing political circumstances.

According to the official documented proceedings of the Legislative Assembly of April 8, 1929, “At this stage, two bombs were thrown from the Visitor’s Gallery, and burst among the benches occupied by the official members, causing injury to certain members. Confusion prevailed and Mr President retired. After a few minutes, Mr President resumed the Chair."

Eve of Independence in 1947 and Nehru’s ‘Tryst with Destiny’ Speech

As the nation stood on the cusp of Independence, the Constituent Assembly convened at 11:00 p.m. under the leadership of President Rajendra Prasad. It was an auspicious moment when Sucheta Kriplani, a member from Uttar Pradesh, rendered the first verse of Vande Mataram, symbolizing the commencement of the momentous special session.

Prime Minister Nehru then delivered his iconic “tryst with destiny" speech, resonating with the hopes and aspirations of the nation. This powerful address was followed by a solemn pledge from the members of the Constituent Assembly, dedicating themselves wholeheartedly to the service of the nation, forging a path towards a brighter future.

Announcement of Mahatma Gandhi’s death

A profound moment unfolded in Parliament following the news of Mahatma Gandhi’s passing. Speaker G V Mavlankar, during a session of the Lok Sabha on February 2, 1948, solemnly announced the tragic demise of Gandhi.

In his address, Mavlankar said, “We are meeting today under the shadow of a double calamity, the sad demise of the tallest man of our age who has led us from slavery to independence and the reappearance of the cult of political violence in our country."

“A glory has departed and the sun that warmed and brightened our lives has set and we shiver in the cold and dark," Nehru said.

Food Shortages in 1965 War

The then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri made a significant appeal to the nation from the very chambers of Parliament. As India grappled with food shortages and confronted the challenges of the 1965 war with Pakistan, Shastri urged the citizens to voluntarily skip one meal every week.

India’s Victory over Pakistan in 1971 War

When Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared the unconditional surrender of West Pakistan forces in Bangladesh in 1971, a wave of celebration swept through the Lok Sabha. Members from various political parties joined together, enthusiastically thumping their desks, throwing papers in the air, and chanting slogans of “Joi Bangla, Joi Indira Gandhi" (Long live Bangladesh, long live Indira Gandhi). The overwhelming show of support resulted in a standing ovation for Prime Minister Gandhi in the Lower House.

Emergency in 1975

Following the imposition of Emergency in 1975, the Lok Sabha convened to address the grave situation. However, the House was not immune to dissent as several members raised their voices in protest against the government’s decision to suspend private members’ rights to raise issues in Parliament.

During the session on July 21, 1975, Deputy Home Minister F.H. Mohsin presented the Proclamation of Emergency made by the President. However, the suspension of their rights led to strong objections from Lok Sabha members including Somnath Chatterjee, Indrajit Gupta, Jagannathrao Joshi, H.N. Mukherjee, and P.K. Deo.

Deo, a member of the Swatantra Party representing Kalahandi, voiced his concerns and stated, “It may be the swansong for democracy but I have to say and I say with all the emphasis at my command that when there is no specific rule to give blanket power for suspension of this nature, it cannot be admitted."

Changes in Government

During the coalition era that began in 1989, the Parliament experienced a series of government changes until 1998, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed a coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

However, the Vajpayee government’s tenure was short-lived as it lost a crucial vote of confidence in the Lok Sabha by a narrow margin on April 17, 1999. Nevertheless, the government rebounded and emerged victorious in the subsequent general elections, thus securing a fresh mandate from the people.

India’s Nuclear Presence

In 1974, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi delivered a comprehensive statement in Parliament on July 22, providing an update on the “peaceful nuclear experiment" conducted at Pokhran and the international response to it.

Nearly 24 years later, in 1998, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared India as a nuclear weapons state following a series of five underground nuclear tests conducted on May 11 and May 13 of that year.

Vajpayee asserted, “India is now a nuclear weapon state. This is a reality that cannot be denied, It is not a conferment that we seek; nor is it a status for others to grant. It is an endowment to the nation by our scientists and engineers. It is India’s due, the right of one-sixth of humankind."

Additionally, Vajpayee announced a policy of no first use, aiming to provide reassurance to the world, which had been caught off guard by the tests.

What Happens to the Old Parliament Building?

In March 2021, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed the Rajya Sabha that the existing Parliament building would undergo repairs and be repurposed once the new Parliament building was completed.

The government intends to conserve the old building due to its archaeological significance and retrofit it to accommodate more functional spaces for parliamentary events, according to a India Today report.

The construction of the new Parliament building will allow the existing one to be freed for restoration and refurbishment, including housing national archives, it said. There are plans to convert a part of the building into a museum, potentially allowing visitors to sit in the current Lok Sabha chamber, it added.

The allocated budget for the new Parliament building was approximately Rs 862 crore, and the design consultant for the project is Gujarat-based architecture firm HCP Designs, led by Bimal Patel.

WHAT WAS THE NEED FOR NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING?

The historical structure, which is nearly a century old, holds the prestigious Heritage Grade-I designation. Throughout the years, the parliamentary activities, workforce, and visitor numbers have significantly increased.

However, there is no existing record or documentation of the original building design. As a result, subsequent constructions and modifications have been carried out in an ad-hoc manner. For instance, in 1956, two additional floors were added to the outer circular part of the building, concealing the Central Hall’s dome and altering the original facade. Moreover, the coverings on the Jaali windows have reduced the natural light in the parliamentary halls. Consequently, the building is displaying signs of strain and excessive use, failing to meet the present-day requirements in terms of space, amenities, and technology.

The Parliament building faces multiple challenges including insufficient seating, deteriorating infrastructure, outdated communication systems, safety concerns, and inadequate workspace.

Insufficient Seating Space for MPs

The existing Parliament building was not originally designed to accommodate a bicameral legislature for a fully-fledged democracy. The number of Lok Sabha seats has remained unchanged at 545 since the delimitation based on the 1971 Census. However, it is expected to significantly increase after 2026 when the freeze on the total number of seats is lifted. The seating arrangements are cramped and cumbersome, with no desks provided beyond the second row. The Central Hall has a seating capacity of only 440 persons, which becomes a major problem during Joint Sessions. The limited space for movement also poses significant security risks.

Deteriorating Infrastructure

Over time, the addition of services such as water supply lines, sewer lines, air conditioning, fire-fighting systems, CCTV, and audio-visual systems (which were not part of the original plan) has caused seepages and negatively impacted the building’s overall aesthetics. Fire safety is a major concern as the building does not comply with present-day fire safety norms. Numerous new electric cables have been installed, increasing the potential fire hazard.

Outdated Communication Systems

The current Parliament House suffers from antiquated communication infrastructure and technology. The acoustics in all the halls require significant improvement.

Safety Issues

Structural safety concerns exist regarding the building. The Parliament House was constructed when Delhi fell under Seismic Zone-II, but it is currently categorized as Seismic Zone-IV.

Inadequate Workspace for Employees

The demand for workspaces has outpaced the available space, leading to the conversion of inner service corridors into offices. This has resulted in poor quality and narrow workspaces. Sub-partitions have also been created within existing workspaces, further exacerbating the issue of cramped offices.

