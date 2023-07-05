Tripura: Man Buries 90-year-old Mother's Body Inside House; Police Exhume Body on Neighbours' Complaint to Probe

In a midnight operation, the Tripura police exhumed the body of a 90-year-old woman from underneath a room of her house in AD Nagar on the outskirts of Agartala city. The body of the woman, identified as Sadhana Sarkar, was allegedly buried by her son Ashish Sarkar to “fulfill her last wish of being buried at home after death", said police.

Neighbours expressed their doubt to the police when the woman went missing throughout the day. “When we asked Ashish, he said that his mother has been to his aunt’s place," a woman in the area said.

“We doubted his version as one of our neighbours had seen him digging inside the house. Ashish confessed to him that he has buried his mother inside the house as this was her last wish," she added.

Another neighbour said, “He was mentally disturbed. The entire family has mental issues." The neighbour added, “Both the elder brothers of Ashish had died and he was living with his mother who was suffering from several ailments. I have never seen visitors in their house."

The accused Ashish told the police, “My mother died late on Monday evening. Prior to her death, she asked me to keep her body in this house. So, I buried her body here. She had diabetes but didn’t take her medicines except for her pressure tablets."