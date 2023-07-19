Tripura CPI(M) MLA Dies of Severe Cardiac Arrest

Tripura CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque died at a hospital here on Wednesday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest, a party leader said.

Haque was 67.

He is survived by his wife and four sons.

Haque, the lawmaker of Boxanagar in Sepahijala district, was in Agartala MLA hostel and suddenly fell ill on Tuesday night. "He was immediately rushed to GB Pant hospital and died on Wednesday early morning," said CPI(M) state committee member, Pabitra Kar.

Chief Minister Manik Saha has condoled the death of the CPI(M) MLA.

“I express my deep condolences over the demise of MLA Samsul Haque. I cancelled all my government programmes as a mark of respect to the departed soul," he said in a Facebook post.

Haque’s body was first taken to the state Assembly and deputy speaker Ramprasad Paul, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman and BJP MLA Kishore Barman paid last respect to the departed soul.