Tripura King Pradyot Pays for 50 Air Tickets to Rescue Indigenous Tribals Stuck in Manipur

Responding to the concerns of students pursuing their studies in Manipur and the recent violence, Tripura king and chief of Tipra Motha party Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman on Saturday arranged for 50 air tickets to bring back the Tiprasa (indigenous tribals) to their homeland.

“In times of crisis, one shouldn’t think about politics. During my bad times, Tiprasa people stood by my side and supported me. It is my first and foremost duty to help the Tiprasa students stuck in Manipur," he said.

“I paid for the 50 air tickers and if there are any other problems, I will extend my support. If any person is having trouble staying outside his or her native land, he or should contact us, we will bring you back. It is not from the government, I am completely doing it personally," he said.

In a meticulously planned and executed multi-agency rescue operation led by a Brigadier from Kohima based Assam Rifles IGAR HQ involving movement over two days, safe evacuation process that commenced on Saturday was completed today. A total of 676 Naga civilians were safely brought back to Tripura.

“I would appeal to my Meitei, Kuki and Naga brother sister to refrain from infighting and question the elected minister and MLA. Burning down churches, temples and houses won’t solve the political issue. I had booked these tickets on Indigo as I don’t have the power to book a special flight. 30 odd more students needs to come and if needed I shall book their tickets for them too," said Deb Barman.

ARMY STEPS UP EFFORTS

The efforts of 120-125 Army & Assam Rifles columns for the past 96 hours have helped rescue civilians across communities, curb violence and restore normalcy. With no major violence, curfew was relaxed from 7-10 am in Churachandpur followed by flag march by Security Forces immediately thereafter.

The past 24 hours also saw Army significantly enhancing surveillance efforts through aerial surveillance, movement of UAVs & redeployment of Army Helicopters in Imphal Valley.

A total of 23,000 civilians have been rescued till now and moved to own bases/ military Garrison

STUDENTS FROM MEGHALAYA EVACUATED

The Meghalaya government too has evacuated students from the state. A total of 66 students from Meghalaya studying in the Central Agricultural University, Imphal, landed at the Guwahati Airport on Friday evening in the first phase of the evacuation.

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Dr LR Bishnoi said that the state police are in regular touch with the senior police officers of Manipur. Eight more students studying at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal were evacuated on Saturday, while another 36 students were evacuated on Sunday.

There are no exact figures but close to 200 people, mostly students, from Meghalaya were stranded in Manipur.

Inputs from Kajal Kairi, News18 Tripura, and Purbasha Bhattachayaa, Shillong, News18

