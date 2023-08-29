Truck Catches Fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway; No Casualty, Traffic Hit

A truck caught fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Tuesday morning, affecting traffic on the busy route for a couple of hours, police said.

No one was injured, they said, adding the truck was completely charred in the blaze. The flames could be seen from a long distance. It was not yet known what the vehicle was carrying.

The truck caught fire near Medvan on the highway at around 8 am when it was proceeding towards Mumbai from Gujarat, an official at the district rural police control room said.