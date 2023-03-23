Truth Will Ultimately Prevail: Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh on Rahul Gandhi's Conviction in Defamation Case

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Thursday said the entire country supports party leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been convicted in a criminal defamation case by a Gujarat court, and added that truth will ultimately prevail.

A court at Surat in Gujarat on Thursday sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in the 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “why all thieves have Modi surname" remark. The court that held Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500 (dealing with defamation), also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

“In the current case of conviction, the party will follow legal procedures and the victory of truth is certain. Political opponents should not think that they can suppress the voice of the Congress party of Rahulji. The entire country is with Rahulji," Nath said in a statement.

The Congress believes in democracy and law, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

“Rahul Gandhi has always respected every section and member of the society," Nath added.

His party colleague and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh urged Gandhi to keep fighting for the poor and said truth will win as they all are with him.

