Try This Scrumptious ‘Muri Mixture’ On Visakha Beach In Visakhapatnam

India’s street food is quite popular all over the world. Every city has some unique food items, and they offer some scrumptious snack options to the people. From Mumbai being famous for its vada pav, pani puri, and dabeli to Kolkata’s sweets, phuchkas, and more, almost every city in India has its own unique food options. One such city, which is also quite famous for its street food, is Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The city is famous for its beautiful beaches and offers a wide variety of street food options by the beach. A popular snack that is considered quite healthy is the muri mixture that is found on Visakha Beach.

Even though muri mixture is a street food option, it is still considered quite healthy because of its basic and raw ingredients. There are various small carts that sell snacks on the beach. People from all over the city come there to enjoy the scrumptious snack.