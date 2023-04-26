Trying Online Lottery? China, Other Countries Using Your Data, May Trigger Cyber Attacks on India: Govt Analysis

It is not just China, but other countries too have access to the servers of the online lottery apps through which they collect data of Indians, according to a detailed analysis done by the central intelligence agencies.

These servers are likely to be under the control of the countries where they are located. Importantly, the analysis shows the sensitive data taken by these apps can be used for cyber-attacks, denting the security of the nation. The matter has been escalated at different levels and ministries involving the home affairs, Electronics and IT apart from other agencies.

A top intelligence official told News18 that these servers are mainly located in 11 countries and interact with multiple servers of other countries. It is expected that the government may take action on applications involved in the activities.

According to the report reviewed by News18, the agency has found that these mobile apps not only collect the data on location tracking, network activities but also spy through the cameras and microphones.

Officials are also claiming that it was also found that even if a user is not using the application, the system has been designed in a way that they send data at wee hours every day due to the condition of using the application.

During the analysis, officials also found that these apps are also available on iOS and acquire a host of critical permissions, which may be misused. These apps were also communicating with the Chinese servers. “Cyber threat actors could use harvested user data for profiling and carrying out targeted cyber-attacks on Indian users which is detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India and security of the state," according to the analysis.

It has been observed that the use of these applications confers strategic and financial benefit to companies or individuals owning them.

Security Concerns

The analysis has revealed that these mobile application have access to camera, microphone, GPS location, phone and can install additional packages, which run in the background and send information in the pre-decided intervals.

The analysis has also found that these servers are located in overseas countries and remain under their control. The most crucial revelation is that the respective overseas governments may have a free access to this data obtained and transmitted by the online lottery mobile applications.

