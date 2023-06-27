TTD's Tirupati Goshala Sets Record with India's First Sahiwal Breed Calf Born via Cow Surrogacy

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has set a new national record with the birth of the country’s first Sahiwal calf via surrogacy at its Goshala (Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshanasala) in Tirupati.

TTD Executive Officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy made the announcement at a press conference on Sunday, stating that the surrogate mother, an Ongole breed cow, successfully delivered the Sahiwal calf.

In line with instructions from then-state Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, the TTD and Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last year to further the development of native cow breeds.

As per this agreement, they collected eggs from high-quality breeds within the Goshala, which were developed into embryos via an in-vitro method at the SVVU’s IVF laboratory. The embryo was then implanted in an Ongole cow, leading to the birth of the Sahiwal calf, named Padmavathi, on Saturday night.

A newly inaugurated feed mixing plant at the Goshala is set to produce high-quality fodder for the cows, which currently produce 3,000 to 4,000 liters of milk daily.

Furthermore, the facility has the capacity to produce 60 kgs of traditional, pure ghee each day. The EO also revealed that the TTD plans to use ghee, butter, and ghee made from native cows at the Lord Balaji Temple in Tirumala.

He disclosed that donors have arranged for about 200 native cows, with an additional 300 planned in the near future.