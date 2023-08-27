Twipra Students Federation Calls For 12-hour Tripura Bandh on Monday

The Twipra Students Federation (TSF), a powerful tribal students’ organisation in Tripura has called for a 12-hour statewide bandh on Monday demanding the introduction of Kokborok in Roman script and passage of the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

The TSF has been organizing a movement for the introduction of Kokborok in Roman script and passing of the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill for the past few months and it has also organised a march to Raj Bhavan on the same demand.

“Since we have failed to see any visible move by the government to our demand, the TSF has called a statewide 12-hour bandh demanding Kokborok in Roman script on Monday (September, 28) and passing of the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill," said TSF president Samrat Debbarma during a press conference on Saturday.