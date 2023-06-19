Trends :PM Modi in USYoga DayDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
Two Apprehended in Connection with DU Student's Murder

Accused Rahul is a first-year college student and his father runs a bread shop in Bindapur. Haroon is a friend of Rahul and works at a T-shirt factory in the Nilothi area here, the police said

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 14:46 IST

New Delhi, India

The accused have been identified as Rahul (19), a resident of Delhi's Bindapur area, and Haroon (19), a resident of Janakpuri.(Representational image/PTI)
Two men have been apprehended in connection with the killing of a first-year student of Delhi University outside Aryabhatta College in South Campus, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Rahul (19), a resident of Delhi’s Bindapur area, and Haroon (19), a resident of Janakpuri, they said.

Rahul is a first-year college student and his father runs a bread shop in Bindapur. Haroon is a friend of Rahul and works at a T-shirt factory in the Nilothi area here, the police said. The victim, Nikhil Chauhan (19), was pursuing BA (Hons) in Political Science from the School of Open Learning and was a resident of Paschim Vihar.

    • Preliminary investigations revealed that a student of the School of Open Learning allegedly misbehaved with Chauhan’s girlfriend around a week ago. When he objected to the harassment, the accused got angry and allegedly decided to take revenge, the police had said on Sunday. Around 12:30 pm on Sunday, the accused and three of his associates met Chauhan outside Aryabhatta College and allegedly stabbed him in the chest, the police said.

    The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 19, 2023, 14:46 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 14:46 IST
