Two Booked for Putting Up Defamatory Social Media Posts About Nagpur Civic Body

The Sadar police have registered a case under sections 500 (defamation) and 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the Indian Penal Code against a local journalist and a social media influencer

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 14:48 IST

Nagpur, India

One of the accused used a photograph of Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna B in his tweet. (Shutterstock)

An offence has been registered against two persons for allegedly putting up defamatory posts on social media about the civic body in Maharashtra’s Nagpur after the Civil20 India 2023 Inception meeting in the city, police said on Friday.

The Sadar police have registered a case under sections 500 (defamation) and 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the Indian Penal Code against a local journalist and a social media influencer, an official said.

According to the police, one of the accused had allegedly written a tweet criticising the Nagpur Municipal Corporation for removing saplings from Futala Lake on Wednesday after the C-20 meeting ended.

The accused used a photograph of Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna B in his tweet, the official said.

The other accused had allegedly shared a video on social media about the civic body’s inappropriate labelling of a statue, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

