Trends :Chhattisgarh Naxal AttackSame-sex MarriageChrisann PereiraBengal Ram Navami ClashesOperation Kaveri
Home » India » Two Booked Under PSA for 'anti-national' Activities in J-K’s Kishtwar

Two Booked Under PSA for 'anti-national' Activities in J-K’s Kishtwar

Mohd Rafi of Poochal and Ghulam Qadir of Dachhan were arrested and lodged in Kathua district jail to ensure they do not support terrorism anymore

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 18:06 IST

Srinagar, India

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested both the accused. (Representative Image/ Reuters)
Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested both the accused. (Representative Image/ Reuters)

Two men allegedly involved in “anti-national" activities were booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Mohd Rafi of Poochal and Ghulam Qadir of Dachhan were arrested and lodged in Kathua district jail to ensure they do not support terrorism anymore, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said.

He said that both men were involved in “anti-national" activities earlier too and were booked under PSA after a secret verification of their antecedents afresh.

“We want to convey a message in loud and clear terms that anyone found involved in anti-national activities, especially militancy, will not be spared. We will detain all such individuals and even attach their properties," he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a special NIA court awarded rigorous life imprisonment to three overground workers of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, ending a 19-year-old long trial in a terror funding case.

Special Judge NIA, Jammu, Ashwani Sharma awarded the sentence to Majid Ali Sheikh, Shah Nawaz, and Majid Amin, who were caught by a joint party of army intelligence and police near Bari Brahmana in Samba district on December 28, 2004, when they were on their way to Doda from Delhi to handover Rs 9.38 lakh to Hizbul terrorist Masood Ahmed.

RELATED NEWS

They were also slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 each, officials said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 25, 2023, 18:06 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 18:06 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Akshay Kumar, Uorfi Javed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Huma Qureshi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+7PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt Makes Jaws Drop With Stylish Photoshoot For Leading Fashion Magazine, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures