Two Boys Sexually Assaulted by Classmates in Northwest Delhi

Two boys were allegedly sexually assaulted by classmates in northwest Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, police said on Monday.

They said the alleged incident took place in April during a summer camp at a school.

Two boys filed separate complaints with the police alleging that they were sexually assaulted by five to six classmates, police said, adding two cases have been registered in this connection.

All the accused are minors and they were produced before a child welfare committee, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal said the panel is issuing notices to the police and the school management for action in the matter.