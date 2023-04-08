Home » India » Two Brothers Held for Killing Man at Birthday Party in Mumbra

Two Brothers Held for Killing Man at Birthday Party in Mumbra

The murder took place in Mumbra after a birthday party in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 14:43 IST

Mumbai, India

The victim and the accused siblings had an argument after a drinking session (File representative image)
Two brothers were arrested in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday for allegedly killing a 29-year-old man, a police official said.

The murder took place in Mumbra after a birthday party in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he said.

“The victim and the accused siblings had an argument after a drinking session. The accused stabbed Uday Kadam to death. Both have been arrested and charged with murder," the Mumbra police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 08, 2023, 14:43 IST
last updated: April 08, 2023, 14:43 IST
