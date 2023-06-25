Two Cattle Smugglers Arrested After Encounter in UP's Meerut

Police have arrested two cattle smugglers following an encounter in the district’s Kharkhauda area, officials said on Sunday.

Their three companions, however, managed to escape and efforts are underway to arrest them, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said, “Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Kharkhauda police station raided a village during the early hours. The police team cornered some cattle smugglers who opened fire on them in a bid to escape." One of the smugglers was shot in the leg in retaliatory firing by the police.