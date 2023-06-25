Trends :Uniform Civil CodeRain NewsPragati Maidan Tunnel Vande Bharat TrainBarack Obama
Home » India » Two Cattle Smugglers Arrested After Encounter in UP's Meerut

Two Cattle Smugglers Arrested After Encounter in UP's Meerut

The police have lodged an FIR regarding the incident and initiated an investigation. A team has been formed to identify and arrest the absconding smugglers

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 14:55 IST

Meerut, India

The three companions of the cattle smugglers, however, managed to escape and efforts are underway to arrest them. (Representational image/PTI)
The three companions of the cattle smugglers, however, managed to escape and efforts are underway to arrest them. (Representational image/PTI)

Police have arrested two cattle smugglers following an encounter in the district’s Kharkhauda area, officials said on Sunday.

Their three companions, however, managed to escape and efforts are underway to arrest them, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said, “Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Kharkhauda police station raided a village during the early hours. The police team cornered some cattle smugglers who opened fire on them in a bid to escape." One of the smugglers was shot in the leg in retaliatory firing by the police.

top videos
  • Prabhas Charging A Whopping Rs 150 Crore For 'Project K' Despite 'Adipurush' Debacle? Netizens React
  • Malaika Arora Rides Down 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' Nostalgia Train; So Does SRK | Pasoori Remake Upsets Fans
  • Sex And The City Star Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Indian Designer | Desi Designers Who Went Global
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral

    • “One Shadab, a resident of Ghosipura in the Kharkhauda area, was shot in the leg. Another smuggler, identified as Aftab, was arrested along with him," said Sajwan.

    The police have lodged an FIR regarding the incident and initiated an investigation. A team has been formed to identify and arrest the absconding smugglers.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 25, 2023, 14:55 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 14:55 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App