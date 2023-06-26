Trends :Uniform Civil CodeRain NewsPragati Maidan Tunnel Vande Bharat TrainBarack Obama
Home » India » Two Cattle Smugglers, Cop Injured in Encounter in UP's Sambhal

Two Cattle Smugglers, Cop Injured in Encounter in UP's Sambhal

The encounter took place in the morning when a police team, acting on a tip-off, surrounded a gang of suspected cattle smugglers near the Gumsani village, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 11:00 IST

Sambhal, India

The police said two injured smugglers, identified as Saif Ali and Shan Mohammad, were arrested. (Representative image)
The police said two injured smugglers, identified as Saif Ali and Shan Mohammad, were arrested. (Representative image)

Two suspected cattle smugglers and a police constable were injured during an encounter in the district’s Asmoli area, officials said on Monday.

The encounter took place in the morning when a police team, acting on a tip-off, surrounded a gang of suspected cattle smugglers near the Gumsani village, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

Constable Arjun Khatri suffered a bullet injury on his hand during the gunfire exchange, he said.

The police said two injured smugglers, identified as Saif Ali and Shan Mohammad, were arrested.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kiara Advani Leaves Internet Green With Envy In Her Monsoon Look For SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions
  • Kusha Kapila Trends After Divorce Announcement From Husband | All About The Social Media Star
  • Salman Khan Gets Death Threat From Goldy Brar, Who's Behind Sidhu Moosewala's Murder-EXPLAINED
  • Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's SatyaPrem Ki Katha Generates Buzz Ahead Of Release | Will It Work?
  • Katrina, Vicky On A Vacation In NYC | Tamannaah Overwhelmed By Fan Love | Game Over For Adipurush

    • Later, four other members of the smuggling gang — identified as Shariq, Saleem, Faheem and Shami — were also nabbed.

    The gang allegedly smuggled cattle for slaughter, the police said, adding that a detailed probe is underway.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 26, 2023, 11:00 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 11:00 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App