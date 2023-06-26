Two Cattle Smugglers, Cop Injured in Encounter in UP's Sambhal

Two suspected cattle smugglers and a police constable were injured during an encounter in the district’s Asmoli area, officials said on Monday.

The encounter took place in the morning when a police team, acting on a tip-off, surrounded a gang of suspected cattle smugglers near the Gumsani village, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

Constable Arjun Khatri suffered a bullet injury on his hand during the gunfire exchange, he said.

The police said two injured smugglers, identified as Saif Ali and Shan Mohammad, were arrested.