Two Children Drown While Taking Bath in Pond in UP's Shahjahnpur

The incident took place in Ajmatpur village in the Tilhar area when Priyanshu (10) and Sandeep (11) were taking a bath in a pond and slipped into deep water

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 21:41 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

Their bodies were later recovered from the pond by the police and sent for the post-mortem.(Representational File: PTI)
Their bodies were later recovered from the pond by the police and sent for the post-mortem.(Representational File: PTI)

Two children on Thursday drowned in a pond here while taking a bath in it, police said.

The incident took place in Ajmatpur village in the Tilhar area when Priyanshu (10) and Sandeep (11) were taking a bath in a pond and slipped into deep water, Tilhar Circle Officer Priyank Jain said.

    • Their bodies were later recovered from the pond by the police and sent for the post-mortem.

    A probe is on in the matter, the officer said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 31, 2023, 21:41 IST
    last updated: August 31, 2023, 21:41 IST
