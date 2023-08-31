Two Children Drown While Taking Bath in Pond in UP's Shahjahnpur

Two children on Thursday drowned in a pond here while taking a bath in it, police said.
The incident took place in Ajmatpur village in the Tilhar area when Priyanshu (10) and Sandeep (11) were taking a bath in a pond and slipped into deep water, Tilhar Circle Officer Priyank Jain said.
top videos
Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Shines In Atlee's Film; Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Dazzle
Their bodies were later recovered from the pond by the police and sent for the post-mortem.
A probe is on in the matter, the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: August 31, 2023, 21:41 IST
last updated: August 31, 2023, 21:41 IST