Home » India » Two Chinese Nationals Arrested in Bihar for Entering India Without Valid Documents

Two Chinese Nationals Arrested in Bihar for Entering India Without Valid Documents

They claimed that they left their passports at a hotel in Birganj, right across the border, where they had stayed the previous night

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 08:52 IST

Motihari, India

They were let off in their previous attempt to sneak into India with a stamp of 'entry refused'. (Representational: Shutterstock)
Two Chinese nationals were arrested in Bihar’s East Champaran district for allegedly entering India through Nepal without valid documents, officials said on Sunday.

They were arrested on Saturday night at the Raxaul border outpost, Assistant Foreigner Regional Registration Officer SK Singh said.

During interrogation, the foreigners identified themselves as Zhao Jing and Fu Con of Jaoxing province in China, he said.

They were found without valid travel documents, and claimed that they left their passports at a hotel in Birganj, right across the border, where they had stayed the previous night, he added.

They had reached the border by an autorickshaw and tried to crossover on foot, Singh said.

As per records, the Chinese nationals also made an attempt to sneak into Indian territory without proper documents on July 2 when they claimed to have done so inadvertently, he said.

    • They were let off that time and their passports were returned with "entry refused" stamped, said the official.

    "Their repeated attempts to enter the area raise suspicion. Hence, they were handed over to the local police for further investigation and action," he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 24, 2023, 08:52 IST
    last updated: July 24, 2023, 08:52 IST
