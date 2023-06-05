Two-day Festival Held in Tamil Nadu to Create Awareness Palm Trees

Palm leaf crackers, known as “Maavalis" in Tamil, are considered important in celebrating the Karthigai festival, the birth of Tamil God Murugan. However, the advent of chemical crackers made these crackers lose their sparkles.

Palm crackers are sustainable firecrackers made out of palm leaves and stem that don’t emit harmful smoke. To make a maavali, palm sticks are strung together to hold a mantle, which itself is made of charcoal and palmyra flowers. The mantle is ignited and it begins to sparkle as it is swirled above one’s head.

Like many other palm products, the maavali too has vanished from most celebrations in the state. In order to raise awareness about these harmless crackers, and palm products an NGO called “Panangan kaadu Arakkatalai" organised a two-day festival called “Panai kanavu" which translates to “Palm Dream".

The aim of the festival was to raise awareness of palm trees and products.

Hundreds of palm tree climbers gathered and came as a procession in the streets of Villupuram by hitting the traditional drums. They assembled near the palm trees, worshipped the trees with offerings, drank toddy, and participated in the seminars conducted by the NGOs.

At the festival, palm products like palm sugar, makeup items made from palm trees, and beautifully woven baskets from palm leaves were also sold. The health benefits of using palm products were explained at the festival.

Over 1,000 volunteers came together to swirl the “Maavalai" echoing the message of sustainability. It was a spectacular sight to witness the darkness getting vanished as the sparkles of Palm crackers occupied the place.

People from nearby villages who turned out to witness the festival were treated to the splendid maavali performance — around 1000 volunteers staged a firework show by swirling sparkling maavalis, which looked very similar to the Diwali sparklers.

When asked how to prepare this Maavalai, a palm tree climber said, “You need to pick flowers from the top branches; the lower ones will be wet from the rain. This is then dried. These flowers are burnt in a pit in the ground. When it’s nearly done, the pit is closed with a leaf and sand, so that the flowers continue to burn in the heat and harden like cooking coal (aduppu kari)."

“You take this and grind it coarsely in the ammi. Then, you take a length of cotton cloth (usually colored to add to the aesthetics) and pack the powder in it. This bundle is then tied together and secured in place by palm leaves," he explains.

The cloth bundle is the part that you light. You hold the other end of the palm cracker and swing it around to get the ember-lit display.