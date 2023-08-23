Trends :PM Modi Himachal RainsMonsoonManipur Pragyan Rover
Two Dead, Over 20 Passengers Injured in Bus Accident in Kerala

Two Dead, Over 20 Passengers Injured in Bus Accident in Kerala

The vehicle lost control and overturned on the road while negotiating a bend in the road near Sreekrishnapuram

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 12:13 IST

Palakkad, India

The accident resulted in the loss of two lives and injuries to more than 20 people. (Representative Image)
A private bus carrying around 38 passengers was involved in an accident near Sreekrishnapuram in Palakkad district on Wednesday, resulting in the loss of two lives and injuries to more than 20 people, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8 AM, they said.

The bus was coming from Chennai and proceeding towards Kozhikode when the accident occurred.

    • The vehicle lost control and overturned on the road while negotiating a bend in the road near Sreekrishnapuram, they added.

    The passengers were rescued by the police officers and residents of the area.

    first published: August 23, 2023, 12:13 IST
    last updated: August 23, 2023, 12:13 IST
