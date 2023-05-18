Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » Two Drown While Bathing in Gomti in UP's Sultanpur

Two Drown While Bathing in Gomti in UP's Sultanpur

Rishabh Kumar Tiwari and Anoop Kumar Pandey — both aged 23 — were taking a bath in the river when they slipped into the deep water and drowned on Wednesday

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 09:06 IST

Sultanpur, India

The pair was taken to a hospital after locals pulled them out of the water but were declared brought dead. (Representational Image/ANI)
The pair was taken to a hospital after locals pulled them out of the water but were declared brought dead. (Representational Image/ANI)

Two youths drowned while taking a bath in the Gomti river in the Kudwar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, police said on Thursday.

Rishabh Kumar Tiwari and Anoop Kumar Pandey — both aged 23 — were taking a bath in the river when they slipped into the deep water and drowned on Wednesday, they said.

The pair was taken to a hospital after locals pulled them out of the water but were declared brought dead.

Kudwar SHO Sandeep Kumar Rai said the victims’ bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

Follow us on

first published: May 18, 2023, 09:06 IST
last updated: May 18, 2023, 09:06 IST
Read More