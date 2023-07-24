Two Eunuchs Held for Attacking, Injuring Cops in Navi Mumbai

Two eunuchs have been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring on-duty policemen in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Vashi area late on Saturday night, an official said.

top videos Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening: Katrina, Vicky, Gauri, More Show Support For Ranveer-Alia

A havildar and his associate spotted the two accused roaming on the road and intercepted them. The duo got annoyed and started beating up the patrolling team with bamboo sticks, he said. The policemen were injured in the attack, the official said, adding that a case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)