Two Girls Raped in Assam, One Dead

Two minor girls were allegedly raped and one of them succumbed to her injuries in Assam’s Hailkandi district, a police official said on Thursday.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the crime, the official said.

The two school-going girls, residents of Barnie Brease tea estate, were kidnapped by the two men on Tuesday. They were taken to a dense forest in the Mohanpur area of the district, where they were allegedly raped, the officer-in-charge of Algapur police station Mrinal Das said.

Police launched a search operation for them following a complaint by the father of one of the girls and they were found to be in serious condition.