Home » India » Two Groups Clash in J-K's Samba District, 3 Suffer Gunshot Injuries

Two Groups Clash in J-K's Samba District, 3 Suffer Gunshot Injuries

Citing findings of preliminary investigations, the officials said the three Punjab residents in a Chandigarh-registered vehicle reached Rangoor in Ramgarh and allegedly opened fire on some locals

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 13:51 IST

Samba, India

Two Punjab residents were also detained in connection with the firing near the Rangoor bus stand (Representational Image/IANS)
Two Punjab residents were also detained in connection with the firing near the Rangoor bus stand (Representational Image/IANS)

Three men, including a Punjab resident, were injured in a firing incident following a clash between two groups near a bus stand in Samba district’s Ramgarh sector along the India-Pakistan border early Monday, officials said.

Two Punjab residents were also detained in connection with the firing near the Rangoor bus stand around 4 am, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh visited the site of the incident and he is supervising the investigation.

The officials said they are probing all angles, including drugs smuggling.

Tosh said that “a firing incident had taken place, resulting in injuries to three persons. We are thoroughly investigating the matter".

Citing findings of preliminary investigations, the officials said the three Punjab residents in a Chandigarh-registered vehicle reached Rangoor in Ramgarh, and allegedly opened fire on some locals.

Old rivalry and enmity could be the reasons behind the clash and subsequent shooting incident, they said.

Sunil Kumar (25) and Sunil Kumar (23), both locals, and Sunny Kumar (30) of Amritsar in Punjab suffered gunshot injuries and were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu, the officials said.

    • They said Satinderpal Singh and Jagpreet Singh, both residents of Taran Taran in Punjab, were detained in connection with the incident.

    Kali Dass, a local sarpanch, demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 12, 2023, 13:51 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 13:51 IST
