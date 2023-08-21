Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitVikram LanderISROSunny Deol
Home » India » Two Haryana Natives Arrested for Cheating in Recruitment Test Held by ISRO

Two Haryana Natives Arrested for Cheating in Recruitment Test Held by ISRO

The duo was caught from two different examination centres here while using unfair means to answer the test questions, a senior police officer said

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 14:03 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Besides them, four other Haryana natives are also in custody in connection with the incident. (Representative Image)
Besides them, four other Haryana natives are also in custody in connection with the incident. (Representative Image)

Two Haryana natives have been arrested from here for cheating in a test held by the ISRO for recruiting technical staff for the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

The duo was caught from two different examination centres here while using unfair means to answer the test questions, a senior police officer said.

The arrest was formally recorded late Sunday night, he said.

Besides them, four other Haryana natives are also in custody in connection with the incident, the officer said and added that whether they took the test or not was being investigated.

A case of cheating has been lodged against the two arrested and the involvement of others, including coaching centres, was being investigated, the officer added.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Chandrayaan 3 Landing | Chandrayaan-3's Journey To The Moon | ISRO Chandrayaan 3 Mission | N18V

    • The arrested candidates were using mobile phone cameras to take pictures of the questions and sent them to someone on the outside who gave them the answers on the bluetooth devices in their ears, police said.

    It also said that the two were caught pursuant to information received via an anonymous call from Haryana.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 21, 2023, 14:03 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 14:03 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App