Home » India » Two Held with Rs 8 Crore Heroin in Assam

Two Held with Rs 8 Crore Heroin in Assam

Das said 1.1kg of heroin was concealed in 87 soap boxes in a travel bag along with Rs 37,000 in cash

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 18:53 IST

Diphu, India

Poince seized heroin worth over Rs 8 crore in Assam. (File Photo News18)
Poince seized heroin worth over Rs 8 crore in Assam. (File Photo News18)

Security forces arrested two persons and seized heroin worth over Rs 8 crore in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, police said on Saturday.

Bokajan subdivision police officer John Das said acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and CRPF personnel stopped two persons near the Janakpukhuri area under Khatkhati police station bordering Nagaland and seized the narcotics.

    • Das said 1.1kg of heroin was concealed in 87 soap boxes in a travel bag along with Rs 37,000 in cash.

    Police said the arrested persons were identified as L Pabhou Doney and H Thow, who were allegedly bringing the contraband from Manipur.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 24, 2023, 18:53 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 18:53 IST
