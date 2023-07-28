Two-hour Block on One Arm of Mumbai-Pune Expressway to Remove Boulders, Mud in Wake of Landslide

After a landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near the Kamshet tunnel, the debris was completely cleared in the early hours of Friday, and all three lanes towards the state capital were closed for traffic for two hours in the afternoon, an official said.

The landslide took place around 8 pm on Thursday, which affected the vehicular traffic towards Mumbai, he said. Soon after the landslide, one of the three lanes towards Mumbai was closed to remove the debris and mud. Later, one more lane was shut, the official said.

“The landslide debris was completely cleared by 2 am on Friday, but as some soil is still falling at the spot, a team is set to carry out an inspection. Therefore, one lane was kept shut for traffic, while two others were operational," a highway police official said.

Advertisement

From 2 pm, a block was conducted as all three lanes towards Mumbai were closed for vehicular movement to remove stones and boulders which had rolled down the hills, he said.