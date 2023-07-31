Two Kanwariyas Killed, 1 Injured in Accident in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Two kanwariyas died and another was injured after being hit by a speeding truck in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, police said Monday. The incident happened on Sunday evening near Jhadwasa village, they said.

SHO Nasirabad Roshan Lal Samariya said that the deceased have been identified as Mukesh (23) and Mohit (24). He said the bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem and added that the injured person is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

A case has been registered against the truck driver under sections 279, 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code. The truck has been seized and the driver was arrested, police said.

Advertisement

Expressing sadness over the accident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that financial assistance will be given to the families.