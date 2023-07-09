Two Kanwariyas Suffer Minor Injuries After Being Hit by Car

Two kanwariyas suffered minor bruises after a car hit them on Ridge Road in central Delhi, police said on Saturday.

On Friday around 6 pm, a PCR call was received at Mandir Marg police station that a car allegedly hit two kanwariyas, a senior police officer said.

It surfaced that an unidentified car had hit the two kanwariyas from behind. They fell down due to the impact of the collision and suffered minor injuries. They were taken to the RML hospital, the officer said.