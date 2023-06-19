Two Killed, At Least 30 Injured as Two Buses Collide Head-on in TN

Trends :PM Modi US VisitTamil Nadu RainYoga and BenefitsAdipurush RowBhopal News
Initial reports indicated that the front tyre of one of the buses burst leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle as a result of which it collided into a bus coming in the opposite direction

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 14:09 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

Police said the exact cause of the accident was being probed.(Representational Image/PTI)

Two persons were killed and at least 30 injured in a head-on collision involving two private buses in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Monday, police said. The front portion of the two vehicles was completely damaged in the accident at Melpattampakkam in Panruti. Immediately after the mishap, members of the public and police rushed to the spot and helped rush the injured to the hospital.

Police said the exact cause of the accident was being probed. Initial reports indicated that the front tyre of one of the buses burst leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle as a result of which it collided into a bus coming in the opposite direction, police added. Senior district revenue and police officials rushed to Melpattampakkam to help the injured.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 19, 2023, 14:09 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 14:09 IST
