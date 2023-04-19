Two Killed, Six Injured in Road Accident in UP's Sonbhadra

Two persons were killed and six injured in a collision between a pickup van and a sand-laden mini-truck near Ghiwahi railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, police said on Wednesday.

Accompanied by his relatives, a resident of Baghadu village had gone to Tumiya village for the wedding of his daughter. The accident took place late on Tuesday night when they were returning home in the pickup van, SHO Vindhamganj Arvind Gupta said.

The victims were travelling in the pick-up van. The deceased have been identified as Basant Lal (26) and Rajnarayan (55), he added. The police have sent the bodies to for post-mortem and the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

