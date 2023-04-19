Trends :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveRahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » Two Killed, Six Injured in Road Accident in UP's Sonbhadra

Two Killed, Six Injured in Road Accident in UP's Sonbhadra

The police have sent the bodies to for post-mortem and the injured have been admitted to a hospital

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 12:17 IST

Sonbhadra (Robertsganj), India

The victims were travelling in the pick-up van (Representational Photo: Unsplash)
The victims were travelling in the pick-up van (Representational Photo: Unsplash)

Two persons were killed and six injured in a collision between a pickup van and a sand-laden mini-truck near Ghiwahi railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, police said on Wednesday.

Accompanied by his relatives, a resident of Baghadu village had gone to Tumiya village for the wedding of his daughter. The accident took place late on Tuesday night when they were returning home in the pickup van, SHO Vindhamganj Arvind Gupta said.

The victims were travelling in the pick-up van. The deceased have been identified as Basant Lal (26) and Rajnarayan (55), he added.  The police have sent the bodies to for post-mortem and the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: April 19, 2023, 12:17 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 12:17 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

+8PHOTOS

Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Zoya Akhtar Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics