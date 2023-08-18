Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » Two LeT Militant Associates Arrested in J-K's Baramulla

Two LeT Militant Associates Arrested in J-K's Baramulla

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 15:31 IST

Srinagar, India

A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.(Representational Image)
Two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and two grenades and eight pistol rounds were recovered from their possession, police said on Friday.

At a joint checkpoint established at Sher Colony Tarzoo in the Sopore area of the north Kashmir district, security forces intercepted two persons who on seeing the joint party tried to flee, but were apprehended, a police spokesman said.

He identified them as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and Tanveer Ahmad Lone, both residents of Darnambal Tarzoo.

    • The two are linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT and during their search, two grenades and eight pistol rounds and other incriminating materials were recovered, the spokesman said.

    A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 18, 2023, 15:31 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 15:31 IST
