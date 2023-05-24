Two Men Arrested in Telangana for Selling Cannabis-Infused Fritters

Two men have been arrested in Telangana for allegedly selling cannabis-laced fritters.

The accused— Rizwan and Vijay—hail from Uttar Pradesh and came to Rajanna Sirisilla for livelihood. Renting a house, they set up a small snacks shop to earn a living.

However, their operation was abruptly interrupted when police officials conducted a raid, resulting in the arrest of the duo on charges of distributing cannabis-laced snacks to the local youth.

During the raid, the police seized a packet containing approximately 2.5kg of cannabis and proceeded to destroy the cannabis plants found growing on the premises.

Advertisement

“We hail from Uttar Pradesh. In the preparation of our fritters, we used freshly harvested leaves from our cannabis plants, combining them with chilli to create cannabis-infused fritters. Many young customers were regular consumers of our product. We obtained seeds from Uttar Pradesh, planted them in the backyard of our rented house, and utilized them for making the fritters," they said.

The cannabis plants have been destroyed under the supervision of Rajanna Sirisilla’s Thasildar, Ramakant.

Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan has ordered an increase in special surveillance efforts to eradicate the cultivation and distribution of cannabis.