Two Men Shot Dead on Road in Meerut Over Second Marriage

Two men in an e-rickshaw were shot dead Sunday evening at Saifpur Karamchand Pur tri-section in Hastinapur area here, allegedly over a second marriage people were not happy with, police said.

The two victims, one of them being the e-rickshaw driver, were shot at by motorcycle-borne people almost 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, they said.

Surendra, 40, was driving his e-rickshaw, and Arvind, 22, who was sitting in it as a passenger, was shot at by 3-4 men, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

They both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to gunshot wounds, the SSP added.

According to a complaint filed by Arvind’s family, Arvind married a woman named Geeta in 2021 after the death of her first husband.

Geeta had got married in 2002 to a man from Hastinapur who died in 2020.

After their marriage, the two started living together outside their village since Geeta’s sons from her first marriage, and also her brother-in-law were not happy with the new alliance.