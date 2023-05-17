Two Murder Accused Fired at on UP Court Premises, 6 Cops Suspended

Six police personnel, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended after two murder accused were allegedly shot at when they were brought to a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur for a hearing in the case, police said on Wednesday.

According to Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma, these police personnel were tasked with frisking people entering the court premises.

The attackers still managed to carry arms inside the court premises which shows the police personnel’s laxity in duty, the police officer said.

Those suspended included Sub-Inspector Kalicharan Kanaujia, Head Constable Santosh Kumar Gupta, constables Sanjay Yadav, Jai Kiran Sonkar, Anil Chauhan and woman constable Archana Maurya.

On Tuesday, Mithilesh Giri and Suryaprakash Rai were being taken to the court of the chief judicial magistrate when two persons fired at them on the court premises around noon. An attacker, identified as Shravan Kumar Yadav, was caught by the advocates and handed over to the police, police said.

“Mithilesh was hit by a bullet on his back while Suryaprakash was hit on his arm. They were admitted to the district hospital from where they were shifted to the trauma centre in Varanasi," police have said, adding efforts are on to nab another person involved in the attack.

Giri and Rai were lodged in the district jail on May 6, 2022, in a case of the killing of wrestler Badal Yadav at Dharmapur Bazar in the Gaurabadshahpur area, police said.