Two Pak Nationals Who Entered India Inadvertently Handed Over to Pak Rangers

Other than some personal belongings and Pakistani currency of Rs 1,000, nothing objectionable was found from them

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 14:05 IST

Chandigarh, India

The BSF approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a protest in this regard (Image for Representation/ Reuters)
Two Pakistani nationals who were apprehended after they inadvertently entered India by crossing the International Boundary were handed over to the Pakistan Rangers, the BSF said on Tuesday.

Border Security Force troops on Monday apprehended Sabib Khan (25) and Mohd Chand (21) after they entered India near Naushera Dhalla village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. During questioning, it was revealed that both of them had crossed the border inadvertently.

Other than some personal belongings and Pakistani currency of Rs 1,000, nothing objectionable was found from them, the statement said.

    • The BSF approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a protest in this regard.

    Around 1 am on Tuesday, the two Pakistan nationals were handed over to Pakistan Rangers, the statement said.

