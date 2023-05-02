Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestManipur ViolenceDelhi RainArmy Chopper CrashGo First Crisis
Home » India » Two Pakistani Drug Traffickers Killed by BSF Along Rajasthan Front

Two Pakistani Drug Traffickers Killed by BSF Along Rajasthan Front

Two Pakistani men were killed by the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan. The incident took place on Monday night along the Barmer front

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:34 IST

New Delhi, India

About three kilograms of suspected drugs were seized following the interception. (Representational Image/REUTERS)
About three kilograms of suspected drugs were seized following the interception. (Representational Image/REUTERS)

Two Pakistani men, suspected to be engaged in narcotics trafficking, were killed by the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, official sources said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night along the Barmer front, they said. About three kilograms of suspected drugs were seized following the interception, they added.

Rajasthan shares a nearly 1,036-kilometre-long boundary with Pakistan on India’s western flank.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: May 02, 2023, 08:34 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 08:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Raai Laxmi Gives Glam Beach Goals In Stylish Bikini And Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About