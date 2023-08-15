Two Personnel of Jharkhand Jaguar Force Killed in Gunfight with Maoists

Two personnel of the Jharkhand Jaguar Force of the state police were killed in a gunfight with Maoists in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place in a forest between Tumbahaka and Sarjomburu villages in Tonto police station area late on Monday night.

“Two jawans, identified as Sub-Inspector Amit Tiwari and Constable Gautam Kumar, were killed in an encounter with Maoists," West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of top Maoists in the area, a joint team of CRPF, Cobra, Jharkhand Jaguar and district armed police launched a massive search operation.

On spotting the approaching security personnel, the Maoists opened fire on them, resulting in a gunfight in which the two jawans were killed.

The incident took place a few days after a CRPF jawan was killed and another was injured in an encounter with Maoists in the same area.